Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For Jackson Finl

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Jackson Finl (NYSE:JXN), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $101.0, a high estimate of $111.00, and a low estimate of $89.00. This current average has increased by 12.64% from the previous average price target of $89.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Jackson Finl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $95.00 $74.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $111.00 $109.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Overweight $109.00 - Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $89.00 $86.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jackson Finl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jackson Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Jackson Finl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Jackson Finl's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Jackson Finl: A Closer Look

Jackson Financial Inc helps Americans grow and protect their retirement savings and income to enable them to pursue financial freedom for life. Its retail products offerings comprise annuities, designed to help retail investors save for and live in retirement. Its diverse suite of annuities includes a variable, fixed index, and fixed annuities. It manages the business through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks and Corporate and Other segments.

Understanding the Numbers: Jackson Finl's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Jackson Finl's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -19.28% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Jackson Finl's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -22.93%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jackson Finl's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jackson Finl's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Jackson Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.43.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

