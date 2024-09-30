Decoding 28 Analyst Evaluations For Oracle

28 analysts have shared their evaluations of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 13 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 7 11 8 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $176.29, along with a high estimate of $202.00 and a low estimate of $140.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.98% from the previous average price target of $160.30.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Oracle among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Moerdler Bernstein Raises Outperform $202.00 $201.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $190.00 $170.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Neutral $140.00 $120.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $200.00 $175.00 Jason Ader Keybanc Raises Overweight $190.00 $175.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $195.00 $175.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $202.00 $172.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $190.00 $180.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $175.00 $175.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $190.00 $175.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Buy $200.00 $185.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $185.00 $175.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $157.00 $140.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $175.00 - Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $170.00 $150.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $173.00 $160.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Hold $155.00 $135.00 Jason Ader Keybanc Raises Overweight $175.00 $165.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $172.00 $160.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $140.00 $105.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $185.00 $170.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $175.00 $160.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $175.00 $160.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $180.00 $165.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $145.00 $125.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $175.00 $155.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $175.00 $150.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $150.00 $150.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Oracle. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Oracle compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Oracle's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Oracle analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

Financial Milestones: Oracle's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Oracle displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 August, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.86%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Oracle's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 22.01% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 30.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oracle's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.05%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Oracle's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 7.81. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

