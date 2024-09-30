Decoding 16 Analyst Evaluations For Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) has been analyzed by 16 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 14 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 10 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $51.38, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Marking an increase of 10.09%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $46.67.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Zions Bancorp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Zerbe Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $54.00 - Jennifer Demba Truist Securities Lowers Hold $52.00 $54.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Lowers Hold $49.00 $51.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $52.00 Ken Zerbe Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $54.00 $42.00 David Rochester Compass Point Raises Neutral $52.00 $43.00 Jennifer Demba Truist Securities Raises Hold $54.00 $45.00 Ken Zerbe Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $42.00 $39.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $52.00 $46.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $54.00 $47.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $48.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $52.00 $44.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $52.00 $44.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $54.00 $48.00 David George Baird Raises Neutral $52.00 $50.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $48.00 $47.00

Get to Know Zions Bancorp Better

Zions Bancorporation is a regional U.S. bank with core operations that span 11 states. The bank is headquartered in Salt Lake City and does business primarily in the Western and Southwestern United States. Zions primarily focuses on providing banking services to small and midsize businesses, with the bulk of its loans focused on commercial and commercial real estate lending.

A Deep Dive into Zions Bancorp's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Zions Bancorp's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.67%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Zions Bancorp's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.64%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zions Bancorp's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.1.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

