Decoding 15 Analyst Evaluations For Intuit

Across the recent three months, 15 analysts have shared their insights on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 11 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 7 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $716.13, a high estimate of $775.00, and a low estimate of $585.00. Marking an increase of 7.75%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $664.64.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Intuit's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jennifer Swanson Lowe UBS Raises Neutral $670.00 $625.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $740.00 $720.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $740.00 $680.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $720.00 $700.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $700.00 - Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $725.00 $710.00 Sterling Auty JP Morgan Raises Neutral $585.00 $560.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $725.00 $670.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Buy $725.00 $670.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $745.00 $735.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $775.00 $700.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $720.00 $600.00 Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $712.00 $678.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $750.00 $642.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $710.00 $615.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Intuit. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Intuit compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Intuit's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Intuit's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Intuit analyst ratings.

Get to Know Intuit Better

Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte). Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit controls the majority of U.S. market share for small-business accounting and do-it-yourself tax-filing software.

Intuit: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Intuit showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.34% as of 31 January, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Intuit's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.43%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intuit's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.08%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intuit's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, Intuit adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for INTU

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for INTU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.