Decoding 13 Analyst Evaluations For Voya Financial

Analysts' ratings for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $82.92, a high estimate of $91.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Marking an increase of 0.81%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $82.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Voya Financial. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $88.00 $84.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $84.00 $84.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $82.00 $79.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Overweight $84.00 - Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $76.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $87.00 $91.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $83.00 $83.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $76.00 $79.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $87.00 $88.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Buy $91.00 $86.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Hold $80.00 $78.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $83.00 $80.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Lowers Hold $78.00 $79.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Voya Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Voya Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Voya Financial's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

All You Need to Know About Voya Financial

Voya Financial Inc is a financial services company, which, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment, insurance, and retirement solutions to individual and institutional clients in the United States. Its products and services include tax savings plans, individual retirement accounts, group life insurance plans, and employee benefits products, among others. The company tailors each of its products to the needs of its customer base. It operates its business through three principal lines: Wealth Solutions, Investment Management, and Health Solutions The Wealth segment generates roughly half of the company's revenue.

Voya Financial's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Voya Financial showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.74% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Voya Financial's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Voya Financial's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.9%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Voya Financial's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Voya Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.8.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

