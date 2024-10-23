Decoding 13 Analyst Evaluations For Asana

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Asana (NYSE:ASAN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 7 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 5 3 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $13.85, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average has decreased by 16.26% from the previous average price target of $16.54.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lucky Schreiner DA Davidson Raises Neutral $13.00 $11.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $13.00 $15.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $13.00 $15.00 Lucky Schreiner DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $11.00 $14.00 Jason Ader Keybanc Lowers Underweight $10.00 $12.00 Joe Goodwin JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $21.00 $27.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Neutral $13.00 $17.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $20.00 $23.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Underperform $10.00 $10.00 Michael Funk B of A Securities Lowers Buy $16.00 $18.00 Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Neutral $13.00 $20.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $19.00

Asana is a provider of collaborative work management software delivered via a cloud-based SaaS model. The firm's solution offers scalable, dynamic tools to improve the efficiency of project and process management across countless use cases, including marketing programs, managing IT approvals, and performance management. Asana's offering supports workflow management across teams, provides real time visibility into projects, and reporting and automation capabilities. The firm generates revenue via software subscriptions on a per seat basis.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Asana showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.31% as of 31 July, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Asana's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -40.28%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Asana's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -23.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Asana's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -7.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.94, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

