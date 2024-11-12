Decoding 12 Analyst Evaluations For Sprinklr

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 2 3 5 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Sprinklr, presenting an average target of $9.79, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. This current average has decreased by 14.87% from the previous average price target of $11.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Sprinklr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Berg Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $6.00 $8.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Underweight $7.00 $10.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $10.50 $11.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Neutral $9.00 $11.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $9.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $10.00 $11.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $8.00 $9.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $9.00 $10.00 Jason Ader Keybanc Lowers Overweight $12.00 $16.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $12.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $11.00 $14.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Sprinklr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Sprinklr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Sprinklr's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Sprinklr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Sprinklr Better

Sprinklr Inc is engaged in providing enterprise software that enables every customer-facing function across the front office, from Customer Care to Marketing, to collaborate across internal silos, and communicate across digital channels. Its products include Sprinklr Service, Sprinklr Social, Sprinklr Insights and Sprinklr Marketing. The company operates in Americas, EMEA and other countries. It derives maximum revenue from Americas.

Sprinklr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Sprinklr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.5%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Sprinklr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.93%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sprinklr's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sprinklr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.17%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

