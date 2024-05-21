Decoding 12 Analyst Evaluations For Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 9 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $20.5, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $19.78, the current average has increased by 3.64%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Norwegian Cruise Line. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $26.00 $25.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $21.00 $19.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $21.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $21.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $18.00 $21.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Maintains Buy $25.00 - Ben Chaiken Mizuho Announces Neutral $21.00 - Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $19.00 - Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $15.00 $14.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Hold $20.00 $17.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $20.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Neutral $21.00 $20.00

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest cruise company by berths (around 66,500). It operates 32 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 13 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 41,000 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

Financial Insights: Norwegian Cruise Line

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Norwegian Cruise Line showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.27% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Norwegian Cruise Line's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.79%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Norwegian Cruise Line's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Norwegian Cruise Line's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Norwegian Cruise Line's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 37.97. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

