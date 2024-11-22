Decoding 11 Analyst Evaluations For Under Armour

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 8 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $10.64, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Observing a 21.88% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $8.73.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Under Armour. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $12.00 $8.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $16.00 $12.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Hold $10.00 $8.00 Will Gaertner Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $11.00 $8.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Raises Hold $11.00 $8.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Neutral $10.00 $8.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $8.00 $8.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Hold $8.00 $7.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $8.00 $8.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $12.00 $11.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Outperform $11.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Under Armour. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Under Armour compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Under Armour's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Under Armour's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Under Armour Better

Under Armour develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and elsewhere. Consumers of its performance-based clothing and shoes include professional and amateur athletes, sponsored college and professional teams, and people with active lifestyles. The company sells merchandise through direct-to-consumer, including e-commerce and more than 400 combined factory house and brand house stores, and wholesale channels. Under Armour also operates a digital fitness app called MapMyFitness. The Baltimore-based company was founded in 1996 and is led by controlling shareholder Kevin Plank.

Breaking Down Under Armour's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Under Armour's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.7%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Under Armour's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.18%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Under Armour's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.96% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Under Armour's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.64% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Under Armour's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.67, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

