Decoding 11 Analyst Evaluations For Integer Holdings

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Integer Holdings, revealing an average target of $142.82, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.4% from the previous average price target of $135.50.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Integer Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nathan Treybeck Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $160.00 - Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $140.00 $125.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $147.00 $150.00 Robert Wasserman Benchmark Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Robert Wasserman Benchmark Raises Buy $140.00 $130.00 Brett Fishbin Keybanc Raises Overweight $144.00 $139.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $145.00 Robert Wasserman Benchmark Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $130.00 $124.00 Craig Bijou B of A Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $135.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $137.00

Integer Holdings Corp is a manufacturer of medical device components used by original equipment manufacturers in the medical industry. The company also develops batteries used in nonmedical applications in the energy, military, and environmental markets. The firm organizes itself into two business segments based on the product type: medical and nonmedical. The medical segment uses the firm's technologies to produce components and finished medical devices, and it generates the vast majority of revenue. The company earns more than half of its revenue in the United States.

Breaking Down Integer Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Integer Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.72%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Integer Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.23%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Integer Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.13%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, Integer Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

