Decoding 10 Analyst Evaluations For JPMorgan Chase

Analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $241.8, a high estimate of $270.00, and a low estimate of $220.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.48% increase from the previous average price target of $222.90.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive JPMorgan Chase is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $254.00 $216.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $250.00 $215.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $270.00 $240.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $241.00 $232.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $232.00 $234.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $257.00 $217.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $230.00 $211.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $230.00 $217.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $234.00 $221.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $220.00 $226.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to JPMorgan Chase. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of JPMorgan Chase compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of JPMorgan Chase's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on JPMorgan Chase analyst ratings.

Discovering JPMorgan Chase: A Closer Look

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4.1 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

JPMorgan Chase: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: JPMorgan Chase displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.28%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 29.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): JPMorgan Chase's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.91% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): JPMorgan Chase's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.3%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.42.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for JPM

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Jefferies Downgrades Buy Hold Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Jan 2022 Citigroup Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for JPM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.