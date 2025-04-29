Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Valued at a market cap of $16.6 billion, Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. Based in Goleta, California, the company owns a portfolio of brands including UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk, Koolaburra, and AHNU.

The company is expected to unveil its Q4 2025 earnings on Thursday, May 22. Ahead of this event, analysts expect DECK to report a profit of $0.56 per share, down 31.7% from $0.82 per share reported in the same quarter last year. However, the company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast Deckers Outdoor to report an EPS of $5.88, marking an increase of nearly 21% from $4.86 reported in fiscal 2024.

Shares of DECK have crumbled 21.4% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 8.4% gain and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 12.4% return over the same time frame.

DECK stock plunged 20.5% the next day despite delivering strong Q3 2025 results on Jan. 30. For the quarter, revenue rose 17% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, driven by robust sales growth in both UGG and HOKA, and exceeded the Street estimate of $1.7 billion. EPS also climbed 17.1% year-over-year to $3.00, surpassing the consensus estimates by 15.4%.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now expects net sales to grow approximately 15% to reach $4.9 billion, with projected earnings in the range of $5.75 per share to $5.80 per share.

Analysts' consensus view on DECK stock is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 11 "Strong Buys," one "Moderate Buy," and eight "Holds.” Its mean price target of $186.29 suggests a 70.7% upside potential from current price levels.

