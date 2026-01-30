Deckers Outdoor Shares Rise 15%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) are surging about 15 percent in Friday morning trading, even though there is no fresh company-specific news driving the move. The gain appears to be a delayed reaction to the company's third-quarter financial results released a day earlier.

Deckers reported an increase in profit to $481.14 million, or $3.33 per share, compared with $456.73 million, or $3.00 per share, in the same period last year.

The stock is trading at $115.20 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 15.31 percent. It opened the session at $110.60 and has climbed to an intraday high of $115.50. Over the past 12 months, the shares have traded between $78.91 and $198.56.

DECK closed its trading at $99.87 on Thursday.

