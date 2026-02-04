Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Price Target Increased by 13.63% to 128.49

The average one-year price target for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) has been revised to $128.49 / share. This is an increase of 13.63% from the prior estimate of $113.08 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $193.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.37% from the latest reported closing price of $113.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deckers Outdoor. This is an decrease of 225 owner(s) or 13.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DECK is 0.15%, an increase of 13.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.35% to 155,331K shares. The put/call ratio of DECK is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,802K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,806K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 17.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,308K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,217K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 16.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,030K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,428K shares , representing a decrease of 9.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 18.55% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,658K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,787K shares , representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 16.62% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,740K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,781K shares , representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 10.23% over the last quarter.

