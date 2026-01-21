Deckers' International Segment Emerges as Key Growth Engine in FY26

Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s DECK international segment has emerged as a key structural growth driver, accounting for an increasing share of the company’s global business. Management highlighted that international regions significantly outpaced domestic growth in the first half of fiscal 2026, underscoring the company’s expanding global relevance. This momentum reflects sustained demand for both HOKA and UGG across major overseas markets, supported by brand investments and expanding consumer reach.



International growth is being supported by a balanced channel strategy, with wholesale serving as the primary entry point in newer markets and direct-to-consumer strengthening long-term engagement. The company continues to target a 50:50 mix between wholesale and DTC over time, allowing Deckers to scale efficiently while preserving pricing discipline. Management also noted that international wholesale expansion has been more pronounced than in the United States, reflecting stronger brand momentum abroad.



In EMEA, HOKA delivered double-digit growth across multiple countries in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, aided by strong sell-through with specialty retailers and increasing market share in key footwear categories. Management cited Germany, France, Italy and the U.K. as notable contributors, supported by new retail touchpoints, including store openings and pop-up experiences designed to elevate brand visibility and consumer trial.



China remains a standout opportunity, driven by premium positioning and innovation-led demand. Management highlighted industry-leading full-price selling, strong wholesale sell-through and expanding loyalty membership, particularly among younger and female consumers. Selective store openings in key cities continue to attract high-quality traffic, reinforcing brand momentum in the region.



Deckers expects international markets to continue outpacing U.S. growth for the fiscal 2026, contributing meaningfully toward the company’s long-term revenue target of $5.35 billion. With disciplined distribution, strong brand equity and rising global awareness, management believes the international segment is well-positioned to deliver sustainable growth and support long-term margin resilience.

DECK’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Deckers have lost 2.9% in the past three months against the industry’s growth of 9.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, DECK trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38X, slightly down from the industry’s average of 16.11X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK’s current fiscal-year earnings implies year-over-year growth of 1.3%, whereas the same for the next fiscal year indicates an uptick of 7.3%. Estimates for the current and next fiscal years have been revised upward by 3 cents and 8 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DECK currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

