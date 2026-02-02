Deckers (DECK) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Deckers (DECK) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, DECK crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

DECK has rallied 11.8% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests DECK could be on the verge of another move higher.

Looking at DECK's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 5 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on DECK for more gains in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.