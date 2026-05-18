Deckers (DECK) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Deckers (DECK) will report quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 19%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.08 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Deckers metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales by brand- UGG brand wholesale- Total' at $373.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales by brand- HOKA brand wholesale- Total' stands at $667.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales by brand- Other brands wholesale- Total' reaching $34.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of -77.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales by brand- HOKA brand wholesale- Wholesale' to come in at $449.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales by brand- UGG brand wholesale- Wholesale' should arrive at $157.28 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales by brand- UGG brand wholesale- Direct-to-Consumer' will reach $215.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales by brand- Other brands wholesale- Wholesale' will reach $32.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of -72.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales by brand- Other brands wholesale- Direct-to-Consumer' will reach $4.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -87.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales by location- International' to reach $422.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales by location- Domestic' of $662.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.

Shares of Deckers have experienced a change of -16.8% in the past month compared to the +5.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DECK is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.