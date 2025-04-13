DECK Stock: 50% Off Sale – A Buy At $105?

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) has faced significant headwinds recently, with the stock experiencing a dramatic 50% decline this year. While this might alarm investors, historical context suggests this volatility isn’t unprecedented for the footwear giant. Looking back at previous market downturns reveals this isn’t uncharted territory for DECK.

During the 2022 inflation shock, Deckers dropped a staggering 48%. In 2020, amid pandemic uncertainty, the stock fell 55%. Most dramatically, during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, DECK experienced an 77% collapse in value. For investors seeking a potentially more stable and high-performing alternative, consider the Trefis High Quality portfolio. This strategy has outperformed the market with over 75% returns since its inception, as demonstrated by its HQ performance metrics.

Deckers’ Fundamental Strengths Remain Intact

Despite the market’s current pessimism, Deckers’ underlying business fundamentals tell a more optimistic story:

The company’s portfolio includes two powerhouse brands: UGG and HOKA UGG continues to dominate the premium comfort footwear category with its iconic sheepskin boots and expanded lifestyle offerings HOKA has emerged as a leading performance running shoe brand with a cult-like following among athletes and casual wearers alike

Deckers Outdoor’s Revenues have grown considerably over recent years. Its top line grew at an average rate of 18.3% over the last 3 years Its revenues have grown 19.5% from $4.1 Bil to $4.9 Bil in the last 12 months Also, its quarterly revenues grew 17.1% to $1.8 Bil in the most recent quarter from $1.6 Bil a year ago.

Deckers Outdoor’s profit margins are much higher than most companies in the Trefis coverage universe. Deckers Outdoor’s Operating Income over the last four quarters was $1.1 Bil, which represents a high Operating Margin of 23.3%

in the Trefis coverage universe. Deckers Outdoor’s Operating Cash Flow (OCF) over this period was $1.1 Bil, pointing to a high OCF-to-Sales Ratio of 22.1%

Deckers Outdoor’s balance sheet looks very strong . Deckers Outdoor’s Debt figure was $257 Mil at the end of the most recent quarter, while its market capitalization is $16 Bil (as of 4/7/2025). This implies a very strong Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.5% . [Note: A lower Debt-to-Equity Ratio is desirable] Cash (including cash equivalents) makes up $2.2 Bil of the $4.0 Bil in Total Assets for Deckers Outdoor. This yields a very strong Cash-to-Assets Ratio of 56.5%

.

The Value Proposition

DECK stock currently trades at 3.3x trailing revenues, aligning with 3.2x for the broader S&P500 index, and below its last-three year average P/S ratio of 3.8x. From a valuation perspective, investors should consider that a company with a $15 billion market cap generating $1 billion in cash flow represents a 6% yield – significantly higher than most bank offerings. When coupled with nearly 20% growth, the long-term value proposition becomes even more compelling.

Navigating Market Irrationality

The footwear giant has weathered severe storms before and emerged stronger. While the immediate outlook remains challenging, Deckers’ strong brands and healthy financials provide a solid foundation for potential recovery when market sentiment eventually shifts.

Surely, markets can remain irrational for extended periods, particularly when fear dominates sentiment. For long-term investors with patience and conviction, the current DECK pullback may represent an opportunity. However, those uncomfortable with such volatility might consider a hedged approach or diversifying within a broader portfolio, such as the Trefis Reinforced Value (RV) Portfolio, which has outperformed its all-cap stocks benchmark (combination of the S&P 500, S&P mid-cap, and Russell 2000 benchmark indices) to produce strong returns for investors, or consulting a financial advisor with experience in bear markets could be beneficial. Remember, significant wealth can be generated in the market by those who maintain a calm and strategic approach during periods of volatility.

Returns Apr 2025

MTD [1] 2025

YTD [1] 2017-25

Total [2] DECK Return -5% -48% 1050% S&P 500 Return -10% -14% 126% Trefis Reinforced Value Portfolio -9% -18% 492%

[1] Returns as of 4/8/2025

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

