Decisive Dividend Corporation Reveals Fall In Q3 Income

Decisive Dividend Corporation (PC9.F) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$0.78 million, or C$0.04 per share. This compares with C$0.95 million, or C$0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to C$33.97 million from C$32.24 million last year.

Decisive Dividend Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$0.78 Mln. vs. C$0.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.04 vs. C$0.05 last year. -Revenue: C$33.97 Mln vs. C$32.24 Mln last year.

