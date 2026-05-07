Decisive Dividend Corporation Q1 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Decisive Dividend Corporation (PC9.F) released earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$879 million, or C$0.04 per share. This compares with C$971 million, or C$0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.3% to C$37.89 million from C$39.18 million last year.

Decisive Dividend Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$879 Mln. vs. C$971 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.04 vs. C$0.05 last year. -Revenue: C$37.89 Mln vs. C$39.18 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.