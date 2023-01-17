DecisionPoint (DPSI) to Tap Managed Services Market With Vision

DecisionPoint Systems Inc DPSI recently launched a new service called Vision, a managed services portal designed to provide enterprise companies with a one-stop shop for accessing critical business data from various sources.

The Vision portal is a unique information gateway that gathers important managed services information from multiple historical and transactional data sources and presents them on a single platform.

The goal of this service is to make it easier for businesses to manage their operations by providing them with easy access to the data they need without having to search multiple platforms.

The Vision portal uses advanced technologies to offer a variety of features, including user administration, self-service and security functions and interactive geo-coded mapping that allows for quick access to customer site/location status information.

The portal also provides thorough access to customer-owned inventory and delivery data, service order ticketing information and updates as well as ticket status updates for network monitoring. Additionally, it has a library of prepared and ad-hoc reporting tools that can generate reports as needed.

The company also plans to significantly improve the customer experience by expanding its offerings into the Managed Services space. The company is fully committed to driving the evolution of its business by providing self-service toolsets that allow customers to access essential data in real-time more efficiently.

Per a report from Grand View Research, the global managed services market was valued at $267.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.6% from 2023 to 2030. The industry is likely to benefit from the increasing adoption of cloud-based services, the need for cost-efficient IT solutions and the growing demand for data analytics and security services, added the report.

DecisionPoint provides enterprise mobility and radio frequency identification technologies. The top-line performance is driven by broad-based strength across several verticals amid global supply-chain disruptions.

The company has updated its 2022 revenue guidance owing to the above-mentioned factors. For 2022, the company expects revenues to be between $90 million and $93 million compared with the earlier guidance of $87 million and $90 million, suggesting growth of 36-41% year over year.

DecisionPoint currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have gained 74.1% in the past year against the sub-industry’s decline of 20.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

