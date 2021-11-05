Deciphera's INTRIGUE Phase 3 Clinical Study Fails To Yield Expected Result

(RTTNews) - Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH), a developer of medicines to improve the lives of cancer patients, on Friday said its INTRIGUE Phase 3 clinical study of QINLOCK in patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor or GIST previously treated with imatinib has failed to meet the primary endpoint of improved progression-free survival or PFS compared with the standard of care sunitinib.

The study did not achieve the primary efficacy endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) as determined by independent radiologic review using modified Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST).

The INTRIGUE Phase 3 clinical study is a randomized, global, multicenter, open-label study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of QINLOCK compared to sunitinib in patients with GIST previously treated with imatinib.

In the study, 453 patients were randomized 1:1 to either QINLOCK 150 mg once daily or sunitinib 50 mg once daily for four weeks followed by two weeks without sunitinib.

