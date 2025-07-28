BioTech

Deciphera Reports Positive CHMP Opinion For ROMVIMZA

July 28, 2025 — 07:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Ono Pharmaceutical Co. announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of vimseltinib or ROMVIMZA for the treatment of adult patients with symptomatic tenosynovial giant cell tumor associated with clinically relevant physical function deterioration and in whom surgical options have been exhausted or would induce unacceptable morbidity or disability.

The European Commission decision on Deciphera's marketing authorization application for vimseltinib is expected in the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.