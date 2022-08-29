Deciding Between The PgMP vs. PMP? Here’s What You Should Know

Two globally acknowledged project management titles include Project Management Professional (PMP)® and Program Management Professional (PgMP)®. The Project Management Institute (PMI) bestows both of these credentials.

If you’re starting a career in project or program management, it can be tough to decide whether to pursue PgMP vs. PMP certification. This guide explores both designations and the benefits of each. Let’s get into it.

What Is the PMP Certification?

The PMP certification validates a project manager’s leadership skills, technical aptitude and understanding of the business environment as a whole.

Earning the PMP credential gives a project manager an extra level of credibility, distinguishing them as an expert. PMPs understand the intricacies of project management and know the processes and language needed to help organizations achieve their goals.

PMP Cost

The PMP exam fee is $405 for PMI members and $555 for nonmembers, according to PMI. If you plan to take the exam, becoming a PMI member is worthwhile. The annual membership fee is $119, or $32 for students. PMI membership saves you money on the PMP and makes you eligible for discounted prices for other exams and gives you access to the PMI job boards and other members-only benefits.

PMP Requirements

All prospective PMPs must have 35 hours of formal project management education, or “contact hours.” Alternatively, you may hold the certified associate in project management designation.

You can complete formal contact hours through the following avenues.

PMI-authorized training partners

University or college academic courses

Employer-sponsored programs

Training companies

Distance learning programs that include an end-of-course assessment

When applying for PMP certification, you must show that you accrued 35 contact hours by outlining the institutions you attended, the courses you completed and the number of qualifying hours you completed.

A four-year degree is not required to pursue PMP certification, but it does reduce professional experience requirements for PMP designation. Candidates without bachelor’s degrees must complete at least 60 months of nonconcurrent project management experience. For applicants with four-year degrees, the minimum experience requirement is 36 months.

When submitting your professional experience, you must provide PMI with a timeline of projects you led, the true title of each project, the project duration, your roles and responsibilities, the number of team members, the budget, a short description of the project’s purpose and a summary of the final project deliverables.

PMP Exam

The PMP exam reflects what project managers do in the field. Each question on the exam is written and reviewed by individuals who have earned PMP certification. The exam is accredited against standards set by the International Organization for Standardization 9001 and American National Standards Institute 17024.

The exam consists of 180 questions, which are divided into the three domains of project management: people (42%), process (50%) and business environment (8%). Each domain is further divided into tasks, such as managing conflict, engaging stakeholders and evaluating and delivering a project’s benefits and value. The questions are formatted as multiple-choice, fill-in-the-blank, hot area, multiple responses and matching.

Note that from the date you become eligible to take the PMP exam, you have one year and three opportunities to pass. All exam attempts must take place in proctored settings, either online or at a testing site.

PMP Benefits

There are many benefits of PMP certification. For starters, PMPs earn higher salaries than their non-certified peers. Globally, project managers with PMP certification earn salaries that are 16% higher than those without it on average. In the U.S., they earn 32% more.

Earning certification confirms that you know how to get the job done right. Employers want a project manager who can meet deadlines and do so on budget and as efficiently as possible. PMP certification demonstrates that you can meet these expectations.

Lastly, a 2021 PMI report projects that 25 million new project managers are needed to meet the global economy’s projected demand by 2030. This increasing demand can lead to greater career and advancement opportunities, and PMP certification can help you stand out from the crowd. Furthermore, you open up new networking opportunities by becoming part of an internationally recognized group of over 1 million PMP-holders.

What Is the PgMP Certification?

Unlike a project manager, who focuses on the intricacies of individual projects, a program manager oversees multiple complex projects that align with their organization’s objectives. The PgMP certification is one of the highest credentials an experienced program manager can receive from PMI.

PgMP Cost

The PgMP exam costs $800 for PMI members and $1,000 for nonmembers. Like the PMP, PMI membership may be worthwhile if only for this price reduction, with the members-only perks as an added benefit. Because the PgMP application process includes a panel review of your work, you do not have to pay until the panel gives its approval.

PgMP Requirements

Like the PMP, the PgMP application process requires you to write detailed descriptions of your previous project and program management work.

PgMP candidates with four-year degrees must have at least 48 months of project management experience or PMP certification plus 48 months of nonconcurrent program management experience in the last 15 years.

Those without four-year degrees must have a minimum of 48 months of project management experience or PMP certification plus 84 months of nonconcurrent program management experience within the last 15 years.

PgMP Exam

The PgMP’s evaluation process comprises two sections: a panel review of your program management experience and a multiple-choice exam. You must pass the panel review process before you can take the exam.

During the review process, a panel of PgMP-certified volunteers evaluates the program management summaries you wrote in your initial application. This process ensures that your experience took place under minimal supervision and meets certification standards. This process can take up to 60 days.

After the panel review, you must take a 170 multiple-choice exam. Certification-seekers are allotted four hours to complete the proctored exam in a testing center.

The test is divided into five domains: program life cycle, strategic program management, benefits management, stakeholder management and governance. Most questions concern the program life cycle, which is composed of initiating, planning, executing, controlling and closing.

PgMP Benefits

Obtaining the PgMP credential means more than just gaining a new title. Program managers must demonstrate more skills than project managers, including big-picture thinking, leadership, team building and resource management. PgMP certification verifies that you excel in each of these skills, making you an attractive candidate to employers.

Which One is Right for You?

New and intermediate project managers tend to aim for PMP certification. This credential requires fewer months of project management experience, making it a good option for those who do not yet qualify for the PgMP designation.

The PgMP, on the other hand, demonstrates that your skills go beyond those of a project manager. That said, the PgMP panel review process is stringent and requires concise explanations of each program you managed, so it is critical to first make sure your previous experience lives up to PgMP standards.

