Decentralized Stock Trading Launching on DeFi Platform Injective Protocol
Injective Protocol, a decentralized derivatives exchange platform, will soon launch trading in tokenized stocks of major companies like Google.
- Injective said Monday it would use oracle technology to provide decentralized price data for its new market and historical price data from outside traditional market hours, allowing trading around the clock.
- Users can leverage the Injective Solstice V2 network to trade stocks with the tether (USDT) stablecoin “in a completely decentralized manner with zero gas fees,” Injective said.
- The stock offerings initially include Airbnb, Tesla, Amazon and Google, with more companies to be introduced in the future.
- “Investing in stocks still remains inaccessible for billions of people worldwide while the existing platforms act as gatekeepers and suffer from technical challenges,” said Eric Chen, CEO of Injective Protocol.
See also: Pantera Capital Leads $2.6M Seed Round for DEX Protocol Injective
Related Stories
- Uniswap Is the Number One Gas Guzzler on Ethereum
- Warp Finance Says It Recovered 75% of the $7.76M Funds Taken in Flash Loan Attack
- First Mover: Bitcoin Rally Stalls as ‘DeFi Summer’ Proves Endless
- Warp Finance Suffers Possible $8M Flash Loan Attack
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.