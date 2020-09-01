Decentralized Exchange Volume Rose 160% in August to $11.6B, Setting Third Straight Record

August trading volume on decentralized exchanges set its third consecutive monthly record high after climbing 160% from July, according to Dune Analytics.

Aggregate trading volume on decentralized exchanges reached $11.6 billion in August, up from $4.5 billion in July as the intense enthusiasm for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications continued to spread.

Leading decentralized exchange platform Uniswap reported a 283% volume increase in August, reaching $6.7 billion after topping its July record less than two weeks into the month, as CoinDesk previously reported.

Only two decentralized trading platforms â Loopring and Oasis â reported a drop in volume over the past month, falling 5% and 3%, respectively.

Along with aggressive volume growth, Uniswap reported an almost 100% increase in the total trading pairs listed on the platform, totaling 6867 as of Monday.

By design the platform allows any user to create and list a token. Currently 6,020 assets are available for trading.

The effects of decentralized exchangesâ exponential growth is seen in traditional cryptocurrency exchanges listing a variety of tokens that originated on platforms like Uniswap.

For example, there is Binance-listed Balancerâs token, Poloniex-listed Tendies Token and FTX-listed yearn.finance in addition to a perpetual futures index of the top 100 coins on Uniswap.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.