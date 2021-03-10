Cryptocurrencies

Decentralized Exchange Launches for Dogecoin Swaps

Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
A dogecoin-focused platform has launched to enable peer-to-peer exchanges, or “atomic swaps,” of the resurgent cryptocurrency

In an announcement Wednesday, open-source cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions provider Komodo said its “DogeDEX” went live on March 1, and has already seen over 3,000 downloads. The service is powered by the AtomicDEX engine and is available through both desktop and mobile apps. 

Atomic swaps are a way for users to directly exchange cryptocurrencies without need for a third party such as a centralized exchange.

The DEX also acts as a non-custodial wallet allowing users to store their holding on the platform. Komodo said its engineers are also in the process of building a fiat on-ramp in the next month, so cryptocurrency purchases can be made directly on DogeDEX. 

“Crypto, like the internet, is so much about community and dogecoin is the currency of the internet. Decentralized exchanges and non-custodial wallets are a few of our specialties and we want to enable [dogecoin’s] considerable fanbase to trade crypto with the very latest technology – Atomic Swaps,” said Kadan Stadelmann, CTO at Komodo

Dogecoin has seen a resurgence in popularity after celebrities like Elon Musk, Snoop Dog and Gene Simmons tweeted about the cryptocurrency and as prices surged during the WallStreetBets trading mania.

NBA team the Dallas Mavericks recently announced it will soon be accepting the meme-based cryptocurrency through crypto payment services provider BitPay.

DogeDEX will provide a new way for fans to got hold of the cryptocurrency, with trading venues not universally supporting the coin.

