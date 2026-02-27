DEC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

Markets
In trading on Friday, shares of Diversified Energy Company (Symbol: DEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.23, changing hands as high as $14.42 per share. Diversified Energy Company shares are currently trading up about 11.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Diversified Energy Company 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, DEC's low point in its 52 week range is $10.08 per share, with $16.855 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.25.

