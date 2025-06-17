Bitcoin Magazine



DDC Enterprise Secures $528 Million to Expand Bitcoin Holdings

Today, DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE: DDC) announced it has raised three securities purchase agreements for a total of up to $528 million to expand its Bitcoin holdings. According to the press release, this is one of the largest single-purpose Bitcoin raises by any NYSE-listed company.

JUST IN: DDC Enterprise to raise up to $528 million to buy more #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/CPxPlsjvwq — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) June 17, 2025

“Today is a defining moment for DDC Enterprise and our shareholders,” said the Founder and CEO of DDC Enterprise Norma Chu. “This capital commitment of up to $528 million, backed by respected institutions from both traditional finance and the digital asset frontier, represents a strong mandate to execute an ambitious corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy globally. Our vision is unequivocal: we are building the world’s most valuable Bitcoin treasury.”

The funding, backed by investors including Anson Funds, Animoca Brands, Kenetic Capital, and QCP Capital, will be primarily allocated toward significantly increasing the company’s Bitcoin holdings.

“This funding is expected to propel DDC into one of the top global corporate Bitcoin holders,” stated Chu. “This investment by Anson Funds and the group of PIPE investors is a resounding validation of Bitcoin’s important role in future corporate balance sheets.”

Components of the capital raise include:

$26 Million Equity PIPE Investment:

The company will issue up to 2.4 million Class A ordinary shares at an average price of $10.30 to investors including Animoca Brands, Kenetic Capital, and QCP Capital. The shares will be restricted for 180 days.

$300 Million Convertible Note and $2 Million Private Placement:

Anson Funds will provide an initial $25 million with no interest and will mature in 24 months, with up to $275 million available in future tranches. Anson will also purchase 307,693 Class A ordinary shares for $2 million in a concurrent private placement.

$200 Million Equity Line of Credit:

Anson Funds has also committed to a $200 million equity line of credit (ELOC), giving DDC flexible access to capital for future Bitcoin purchases.

“At DDC, we will deploy this capital with institutional discipline and unwavering conviction, cementing our position as the premier bridge between global capital markets and the Bitcoin ecosystem,” said Chu. “DDC Enterprise is strongly positioned as the definitive publicly-traded vehicle for concentrated Bitcoin exposure and value creation. My focus will be on growing our BTC treasury and delivering attractive BTC yield consistently for our shareholders.”

This post DDC Enterprise Secures $528 Million to Expand Bitcoin Holdings first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Oscar Zarraga Perez.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.