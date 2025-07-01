Bitcoin Magazine



DDC Enterprise Finalizes $528 Million Financing to Accelerate Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE: DDC) has officially closed its $528 million financing deal to expand its corporate Bitcoin strategy. The funding, led by Anson Funds with participation from Animoca Brands, Kenetic Capital, and others, is one of the largest Bitcoin-focused capital raises by a NYSE-listed company.

JUST IN: Publicly traded DDC Enterprise closes $528 million financing to advance its #Bitcoin treasury strategy.



Nothing stops this train pic.twitter.com/boz2DIda0v — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) July 1, 2025

“This maximum aggregate $528 million capital commitment marks a watershed moment for DDC,” said Norma Chu, Founder, Chairwoman, and CEO of DDC. “With premier institutions such as Anson Funds, Animoca Brands, and Kenetic Capital backing our vision, we believe we have unprecedented capacity to execute our mission of building one of the world’s most valuable corporate Bitcoin treasuries and becoming a top global Bitcoin holder.”

The financing includes three key components:

$26 million PIPE investment from digital asset investors, also converting debt to equity to strengthen DDC’s balance sheet.



$25 million in convertible notes from Anson Funds, with an additional $275 million committed for future tranches.



$2 million private placement and a $200 million equity line of credit from Anson Funds to give DDC ongoing capital flexibility.



Maxim Group LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor on the deal. According to the company, proceeds will be used specifically to acquire more Bitcoin.

This move secures DDC’s aggressive pivot into the Bitcoin space, while still operating its food business, including brands like DayDayCook, Nona Lim, and Yai’s Thai. Bitcoin is now a core reserve asset for the firm.

“DDC Enterprise is strongly positioned as the definitive publicly-traded vehicle for concentrated Bitcoin exposure and value creation,” Chu added. “My focus will be on growing our BTC treasury and delivering attractive BTC yield consistently for our shareholders.”

This announcement follows DDC’s earlier update in June where the company confirmed its intent to raise $528 million through three separate securities purchase agreements. At the time, Chu called it “a defining moment” and said the investment was “a strong mandate” for global Bitcoin accumulation.

This post DDC Enterprise Finalizes $528 Million Financing to Accelerate Bitcoin Treasury Strategy first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Jenna Montgomery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.