DDC Enterprise Expands Bitcoin Treasury with 230 BTC Purchase

DDC Enterprise Limited has acquired an additional 230 Bitcoin as part of its ongoing corporate treasury strategy, bringing the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to 368 BTC. The purchase demonstrates DDC’s continued commitment to integrating Bitcoin as a primary reserve asset.

The latest acquisition achieved a 48.3% yield increase compared to DDC’s previous Bitcoin purchase in mid-June. The company’s average cost per Bitcoin holding now stands at $90,764, with shareholders receiving 0.04426 BTC per 1,000 DDC shares.

“The newly acquired Bitcoin builds on our conviction that Bitcoin is the most sound and strategic treasury asset available for long-term value preservation,” said Norma Chu, Founder, Chairwoman and CEO of DDC Enterprise. “As DDC deepens its Bitcoin-focused strategy, we continue to deliver increased exposure for shareholders, reflecting a deliberate and rapid path toward our treasury goals.”

This latest purchase follows DDC’s successful completion of a $528 million financing deal earlier this month, one of the largest Bitcoin-focused capital raised by a NYSE-listed company. The funding, led by Anson Funds with participation from Animoca Brands and Kenetic Capital, was specifically designated for Bitcoin acquisitions.

“This maximum aggregate $528 million capital commitment marks a watershed moment for DDC,” Chu previously stated. “With premier institutions such as Anson Funds, Animoca Brands, and Kenetic Capital backing our vision, we believe we have unprecedented capacity to execute our mission of building one of the world’s most valuable corporate Bitcoin treasuries and becoming a top global Bitcoin holder.”

The financing package included a $26 million PIPE investment from digital asset investors, $25 million in convertible notes from Anson Funds with an additional $275 million committed for future tranches, and a $200 million equity line of credit to provide ongoing capital flexibility.

DDC’s current Bitcoin accumulation aligns with the company’s long-term strategy announced in May. The strategy began with an immediate purchase of 100 BTC and short-term goals to acquire 500 BTC within six months. With 368 BTC now held, DDC has already surpassed its initial six-month target and remains on track toward its 5,000 BTC objective.

The company’s approach combines traditional business operations with a focused Bitcoin strategy, positioning itself as what Chu calls “the definitive publicly-traded vehicle for concentrated Bitcoin exposure and value creation.”

