DD Expands Water Solutions With Inge UF Integrated Pre-Filter Modules

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD recently introduced its Inge ultrafiltration (UF) modules featuring an integrated pre-filter (iP-F), representing a notable advancement in water treatment solutions. The newly launched modules integrate pre-filtration and ultrafiltration into a single unit compared with the traditional processes that need a separate pre-filtration to eliminate debris and particulates. This can lower the plant footprint along with capital and operating expenses.

The modules maintain the same membrane materials, dimensions and drinking water certifications as existing Inge UF products, ensuring seamless compatibility and dependable performance while improving overall efficiency. They are designed for a wide range of applications, including drinking water treatment, seawater desalination and industrial processes.

The modules with iP-F are particularly well-suited for greenfield projects. They also perform well in facility expansions. They are ideal for containerized setups where space is limited. The integrated design helps deliver stable permeate quality. It ensures strong pathogen removal. It also improves resilience to changes in feedwater conditions. It simplifies overall system design and helps protect membrane integrity over time.

DuPont further stated that system design and performance can be evaluated using its WAVE PRO modeling software. This capability supports more accurate planning and optimization. It also aligns with the company’s broader focus on delivering innovative solutions. The emphasis remains on technologies that are space-efficient and cost-effective.

Shares of DD are down 17% in the past year against the industry’s 25.2% growth.

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DD’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space include Compass Minerals International, Inc. CMP, Johnson Matthey Plc JMPLY and Asahi Kasei Corporation AHKSY. CMP carries a Zacks Rank of #1, while JMPLY and AHKSY have a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMP’s current-year earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, indicating a 285.4% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing twice, with the average surprise being 34.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JMPLY’s current-year earnings stands at $4.34 per share, implying a 13.9% year-over-year increase. Shares of JMPLY have surged 35.5% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AHKSY’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.38 per share, indicating a 7.8% year-over-year increase. Shares of AHKSY have surged 35.5% over the past year.

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DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asahi Kasei Corp. (AHKSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson Matthey PLC (JMPLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.