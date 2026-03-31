DD Expands Rural Water Infrastructure in Kenya Project With ChildFund

DuPont de Nemours Inc. DD is advancing access to safe drinking water in Kenya by deploying its membrane-based treatment solutions in Baringo County, specifically in the remote community of Kampi ya Samaki.

The initiative is being carried out in collaboration with ChildFund International. The organization plays a key role in engaging with the local community. It supports the on-ground implementation of the project and works to ensure that the solution addresses the needs of vulnerable populations. It encourages community participation to improve long-term adoption.

The project uses DuPont’s IntegraTec Ultrafiltration technology. It removes bacteria, viruses, and suspended solids through low-pressure filtration, along with DuPont’s FilmTec reverse osmosis membranes to eliminate dissolved salts and chemical contaminants where necessary.

The initiative is designed to benefit around 20,000 people in Kampi ya Samaki and nearby areas, where access to clean water has been limited due to poor infrastructure and contamination of local sources.

This collaboration highlights a scalable approach to improving water security and public health in underserved regions by combining advanced filtration technology with strong community partnerships.

Shares of DD have fallen 40.7% in the past year against the industry’s 3.7% growth.

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DD’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

DD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Compass Minerals International, Inc. CMP, Johnson Matthey Plc JMPLY and Asahi Kasei Corporation AHKSY. CMP flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1, while JMPLY and AHKSY have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMP’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, indicating a 285.42% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing twice, with an average surprise of 35%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JMPLY’s current fiscal-year earnings stands at $3.32 per share, implying a 13% year-over-year decrease. Shares of JMPLY have surged 43.3% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AHKSY’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $1.38 per share, indicating a 8% year-over-year increase. Shares of AHKSY have surged 35.5% over the past year.

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DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asahi Kasei Corp. (AHKSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson Matthey PLC (JMPLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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