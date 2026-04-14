DD Expands FilmTec Fortilife Portfolio With New Membrane Elements

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD is expanding its FilmTec Fortilife portfolio by introducing new membrane elements aimed at improving industrial water treatment, particularly for Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD), Minimal Liquid Discharge (MLD) and resource recovery applications.

The company launched two new reverse osmosis membrane elements, the FilmTec Fortilife XC220 and the FilmTec Fortilife XC-Max UHP. These products are designed to help industrial users enhance water recovery while optimizing system performance under increasingly stringent environmental regulations.

The FilmTec Fortilife XC220 operates at pressures up to 83 bar and handles brine concentrations of up to 220 g/L sodium chloride. This helps reduce downstream treatment needs, cut liquid waste and lower operating costs. It also enables efficient resource recovery in integrated MLD systems.

The XC-Max UHP is built for ultra-high salinity and pressures up to 120 bar. It can process reject streams with TDS levels up to 250 g/L. This capability allows membrane systems to move into areas traditionally served by thermal methods like evaporation, improving efficiency and reducing energy use.

The expansion highlights a wider industry move toward membrane-based solutions. Traditional ZLD systems depend heavily on thermal methods, while MLD technologies are gaining adoption due to their lower cost and better energy efficiency. DuPont’s new elements are designed to support this shift by delivering strong performance even under extreme conditions.

Shares of DD are down 22% in the past year against the industry’s 21.6% growth.

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DD’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space include Compass Minerals International, Inc. CMP, Johnson Matthey Plc JMPLY and Asahi Kasei Corporation AHKSY. CMP carries a Zacks Rank of #1, while JMPLY and AHKSY have a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMP’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, indicating a 285.4% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing twice, with the average surprise being 34.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JMPLY’s current-year earnings stands at $4.34 per share, implying a 13.9% year-over-year increase. Shares of JMPLY have surged 70.8% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AHKSY’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $1.38 per share, indicating a 7.8% year-over-year increase. Shares of AHKSY have surged 52.2% over the past year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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