DD Ex-Dividend Reminder - 11/28/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 11/28/25, DuPont (Symbol: DD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 12/15/25. As a percentage of DD's recent stock price of $38.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of DuPont to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when DD shares open for trading on 11/28/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.06% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DD's low point in its 52 week range is $22.1863 per share, with $41.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.09.

In Wednesday trading, DuPont shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

