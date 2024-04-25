DCPH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: DCPH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.07, changing hands as low as $14.00 per share. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DCPH's low point in its 52 week range is $9.90 per share, with $17.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.