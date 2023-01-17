DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) closed at $41.98 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 6.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.01%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DCP Midstream Partners, LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, DCP Midstream Partners, LP is projected to report earnings of $1.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.03 billion, down 41.69% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DCP Midstream Partners, LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DCP Midstream Partners, LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note DCP Midstream Partners, LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.46, so we one might conclude that DCP Midstream Partners, LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.