DCC plc Aligns Executive Incentives with Shareholders

November 18, 2024 — 12:32 pm EST

DCC plc (GB:DCC) has released an update.

DCC plc has announced the grant of options to key executives Donal Murphy, CEO, and Kevin Lucey, CFO, under its Long Term Incentive Plan 2021. These options, priced at €0.25 each, cover 37,606 shares for Murphy and 19,902 shares for Lucey. This move highlights DCC’s strategy to align management incentives with shareholder interests.

For further insights into GB:DCC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

