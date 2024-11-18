DCC plc Aligns Executive Incentives with Shareholders

DCC plc (GB:DCC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

DCC plc has announced the grant of options to key executives Donal Murphy, CEO, and Kevin Lucey, CFO, under its Long Term Incentive Plan 2021. These options, priced at €0.25 each, cover 37,606 shares for Murphy and 19,902 shares for Lucey. This move highlights DCC’s strategy to align management incentives with shareholder interests.

For further insights into GB:DCC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.