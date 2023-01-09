DCBO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Docebo Inc (Symbol: DCBO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.37, changing hands as high as $33.96 per share. Docebo Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCBO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DCBO's low point in its 52 week range is $23.40 per share, with $57.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.48.

