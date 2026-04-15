DBV Technologies S.A. - Depositary Receipt (DBVT) Price Target Increased by 32.54% to 31.33

The average one-year price target for DBV Technologies S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:DBVT) has been revised to $31.33 / share. This is an increase of 32.54% from the prior estimate of $23.64 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.11 to a high of $56.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.88% from the latest reported closing price of $21.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in DBV Technologies S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 40.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBVT is 0.25%, an increase of 22.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 147.55% to 16,150K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,309K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares , representing an increase of 98.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBVT by 12,794.56% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 2,462K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,055K shares , representing an increase of 57.16%.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 1,857K shares.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,461K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 997K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,055K shares , representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBVT by 26.67% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.