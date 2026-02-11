DBV Technologies To Present Additional VITESSE Phase 3 Data In Peanut-Allergic Children

(RTTNews) - DBV Technologies (DBVT) announced that it will present additional data from the positive VITESSE Phase 3 study of the VIASKIN Peanut Patch in children ages 4-7 years at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology 2026 Annual Meeting, in Philadelphia, taking place on February 27- March 2, 2026.

The company plans to submit a BLA to the U.S. FDA in the first half of 2026. The VIASKIN Peanut Patch has already received Breakthrough Therapy Designation, and DBV expects the filing may be eligible for priority review.

The company ended September 30, 2025, with cash of $69.8 million, providing runway into the third quarter of 2026.

The stock has traded between $3.82 to $26.18 over the past year. DBVT closed yesterday's trading at $23.80, up 7.11%, and fell in the pre-market to $22.76, down 4.37%.

