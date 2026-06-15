DBV Technologies (DBVT) Soars 5.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) shares rallied 5.3% in the last trading session to close at $17.42. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 16.6% loss over the past four weeks.

DBV Technologies’ stock price gain can likely be attributed to rising confidence in its VIASKIN Peanut allergy program as it advances toward key regulatory and clinical milestones. The company remains on track to submit a biologics license application (BLA) to the FDA for the VIASKIN Peanut Patch in children aged four to seven years in the first half of 2026, supported by positive phase III data and prior regulatory alignment with the FDA. DBV also plans to file a separate BLA for the VIASKIN Peanut Patch in toddlers aged one to three years during the second half of 2026. Moreover, the company announced that the first participant has been screened in the phase II THRIVE study of VIASKIN Peanut Patch in infants aged six to 12 months with peanut allergy.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.12 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +92.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1 million, down 32% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For DBV Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on DBVT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

DBV Technologies is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (PHAR), finished the last trading session 0.6% lower at $12.81. PHAR has returned -0.6% over the past month.

For Pharming Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.2. This represents a change of +233.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Pharming Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.