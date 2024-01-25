DB vs. CM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Banks - Foreign stocks are likely familiar with Deutsche Bank (DB) and Canadian Imperial Bank (CM). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, both Deutsche Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank are holding a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

DB currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.95, while CM has a forward P/E of 8.67. We also note that DB has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.

Another notable valuation metric for DB is its P/B ratio of 0.34. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CM has a P/B of 1.13.

Based on these metrics and many more, DB holds a Value grade of B, while CM has a Value grade of C.

Both DB and CM are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that DB is the superior value option right now.

