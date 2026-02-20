Markets

DB Insurance Q4 Profit Surges 72%, But Sales Down 5.3%

February 20, 2026 — 06:02 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - DB Insurance Co., Ltd. (005830.KS), formerly Dongbu Insurance, reported Friday that net income for the fourth quarter surged 72.4 percent to 334.97 billion won from 194.26 billion won in the prior-year quarter.

Quarterly operating income was 451.46 billion won, up 58.7 percent from 284.55 billion won in the previous year.

Sales for the quarter declined 5.3 percent to 4.88 trillion won from 5.15 trillion won in the same quarter last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.