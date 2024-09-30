Is Dayforce Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Dayforce Inc. ( DAY ), headquartered in Minneapolis, is a major player in the human capital management software industry. With a market cap of $9.51 billion , Dayforce provides comprehensive cloud-based solutions for workforce management, payroll, benefits, and talent management, empowering organizations to streamline operations and enhance employee experiences through advanced technology and data-driven insights.

Companies valued at less than $10 billion are generally considered “mid-cap” stocks and Dayforce fits in this category. Its commitment to enhancing organizational efficiency and improving employee experiences makes Dayforce a leader in the HR technology space.

DAL shares are trading 20.1% below their 52-week high of $74.33 , which they hit on Oct. 11, 2023. The stock has gained 21.1% over the past three months, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index’s ( $DOWI ) 8% returns over the same time frame.

In the longer term, DAY is down 10.3% on a YTD basis, and the shares have declined 10.2% over the past 52 weeks. The Dow has gained 12.3% in 2024 and 26.1% over the past year.

DAY has been trading above its 50-day moving average since mid-August, which confirms its bullish trend. However, it has been trading below the 200-day moving average since late March.

Following Dayforce’s Q2 earnings report, the stock surged 10.4% on Jul. 31. Its EPS of $0.48 exceeded the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $423.3 million, surpassing expectations of $417.4 million. Dayforce revised its fiscal 2024 revenue forecast upward, anticipating revenue between $1.74 billion and $1.75 billion.

Highlighting the contrast in performance, rival Paycom Software Inc ( PAYC ) has underperformed both the stock and DOWI, with a 34.7% decline over the 52 weeks.

Given DAY's recent outperformance compared to the Dow, analysts are moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from 18 analysts in coverage. The mean price target is $69.88 , suggesting a premium of 16.1% to its current levels.

