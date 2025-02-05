Dayforce, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dayforce, Inc. (DAY) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $10.8 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $45.6 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dayforce, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $97.1 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.4% to $465.2 million from $399.7 million last year.

Dayforce, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10.8 Mln. vs. $45.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.07 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $465.2 Mln vs. $399.7 Mln last year.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenue, excluding float, of $421 million - $427 million, an increase of about 13.5% to 15%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.