Dayforce, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dayforce, Inc. (DAY) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $14.9 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $7.1 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dayforce, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $93.9 million or $0.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.7% to $481.8 million from $431.5 million last year.

Dayforce, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.9 Mln. vs. $7.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $481.8 Mln vs. $431.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $454 - $460 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $1,929 - $1,944 Mln

