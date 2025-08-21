Dayforce Enters Definitive Agreement With Thoma Bravo

(RTTNews) - Dayforce (DAY) has entered into a definitive agreement with Thoma Bravo to become a privately held company in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of $12.3 billion. Dayforce stockholders will receive $70.00 per share in cash. The deal includes a significant minority investment from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Upon completion, Dayforces common stock will no longer be listed on any public stock exchange. The company will continue to operate under the Dayforce name and brand.

