Day One Biopharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Michael Vasconcelles as Head of Research & Development

Dr. Michael Vasconcelles joins Day One Biopharmaceuticals as Head of R&D, enhancing its oncology pipeline development.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals has announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Vasconcelles as Head of Research & Development, bringing over 25 years of experience in oncology research and corporate leadership. Dr. Vasconcelles, who previously served as Executive Vice President at ImmunoGen and held roles at Flatiron Health and Unum Therapeutics, will play a key role in advancing the company's scientific strategies and developing targeted therapies, particularly focused on pediatric cancer. His experience aligns with Day One's mission to create transformative treatments and support its pipeline, including the drug tovorafenib (OJEMDA). Dr. Vasconcelles expressed enthusiasm for joining Day One and contributing to its vision of improving outcomes for patients of all ages facing life-threatening diseases.

Potential Positives

Dr. Michael Vasconcelles joins Day One Biopharmaceuticals as Head of Research & Development, bringing over 25 years of experience in oncology, enhancing the company's leadership team.

His previous role at ImmunoGen included significant achievements in transforming the organization, which suggests potential for similar growth at Day One.

Dr. Vasconcelles' focus on pediatric cancer aligns with Day One's mission, potentially strengthening the company’s commitment to developing targeted therapies for children.

The appointment of an executive with deep expertise in drug development could accelerate the pipeline creation and execution for Day One’s existing products like OJEMDA.

Potential Negatives

High reliance on the experience of a newly appointed executive, which could indicate a lack of depth in existing leadership or potential instability in R&D direction.

Forward-looking statements highlight significant risks and uncertainties surrounding the company's ability to develop and commercialize its product candidates, which could affect investor confidence.

Dependence on funding and macroeconomic conditions is noted, suggesting potential vulnerability to external factors that may impact operations and growth.

FAQ

Who is Dr. Michael Vasconcelles?

Dr. Michael Vasconcelles is the new Head of Research & Development at Day One Biopharmaceuticals, bringing over 25 years of oncology expertise.

What role will Dr. Vasconcelles play at Day One?

He will lead the R&D efforts and support the company’s medical and scientific strategies to drive growth and pipeline development.

What is Day One Biopharmaceuticals focused on?

Day One is dedicated to developing targeted therapies for people of all ages with life-threatening diseases, particularly pediatric cancer.

What experience does Dr. Vasconcelles have in the biotech industry?

Dr. Vasconcelles has worked in leadership roles at ImmunoGen, Flatiron Health, and Takeda, focusing on oncology research and development.

Where can I find more information about Day One Biopharmaceuticals?

More information can be found on their website at www.dayonebio.com and their LinkedIn or X profiles.

$DAWN Insider Trading Activity

$DAWN insiders have traded $DAWN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAWN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMUEL C. BLACKMAN (HEAD OF R&D) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $399,339

JEREMY BENDER (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,012 shares for an estimated $231,515 .

. ADAM DUBOW (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,198 shares for an estimated $84,066 .

. CHARLES N II YORK (COO, CFO AND SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,652 shares for an estimated $79,074 .

. LAUREN MERENDINO (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 3,927 shares for an estimated $24,574

$DAWN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $DAWN stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BRISBANE, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DAWN) (“Day One” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for people of all ages with life-threatening diseases, today announced that Michael Vasconcelles, M.D., has joined the Company as Head of Research & Development (R&D).





“We are thrilled to welcome Mike during this pivotal time at Day One. As an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive with more than 25 years of experience in building businesses and leading teams in oncology therapeutic development, commercialization and health technology, Mike will be an outstanding addition to our leadership team,” said Jeremy Bender, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Day One. “Mike will be instrumental in supporting our ongoing medical and scientific strategies to drive OJEMDA’s growth while also continuing to build our pipeline of first- or best-in-class medicines for patients of all ages with life-threatening diseases.”





As Head of R&D and a member of the Executive Leadership Team, the Company’s research, development and medical affairs infrastructure will report to Dr. Vasconcelles.





Dr. Vasconcelles’ experience spans more than 25 years in oncology research and development as an academic hematologist/oncologist and as an industry leader at both large pharmaceutical and emerging biotechnology companies. Most recently, he was the Executive Vice President and Head of Research, Development, and Medical Affairs at ImmunoGen. He was instrumental in transforming the company from primarily a clinical development and U.S.-focused commercial stage organization to a vertically integrated, global biotech enterprise. This transformation was accomplished through reinvestment in ImmunoGen’s research infrastructure, and the globalization of product launch and lifecycle management investment to optimize the commercialization of ELAHERE



®



(



mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx)



. Prior to ImmunoGen, he served as Chief Medical Officer and Head of the Medical and Scientific Organization at Flatiron Health, a subsidiary of the Roche Group. Prior to Flatiron Health, Dr. Vasconcelles was Chief Medical Officer at Unum Therapeutics after leading the Oncology Therapy Area Unit at Takeda for several years. Earlier in his career, he oversaw the clinical development of Genzyme’s transplant and oncology portfolio as Group Vice President and Global Therapeutic Area Head of Transplant and Oncology. Following Sanofi’s acquisition of Genzyme, he led Personalized Medicine and Companion Diagnostics at Sanofi Oncology.





“I’m excited to join Day One at such a critical moment in its growth. The company has been built on a bold vision to deliver transformative therapies for children with cancer and is extending its unwavering commitment to scientific excellence into this new chapter with its vision of bringing transformative medicines to patients of all ages. Having previously developed medicines for childhood leukemia, Day One’s vision deeply resonates with me,” said Michael Vasconcelles, M.D. “I look forward to supporting OJEMDA, advancing the existing pipeline, and expanding the portfolio, working with the team to lead the organization through its next stage of growth, and impact.”





In addition to Dr. Vasconcelles’ new role as Head of Research and Development at Day One, he continues to serve as an Independent Director at Kura Oncology Inc. and Molecular Partners AG. Dr. Vasconcelles earned both his B.A., and M.D., from Northwestern University, where he serves on the Executive Committee of the Medical Alumni Association for the Feinberg School of Medicine. During the period from 1996-2021, Dr. Vasconcelles held a faculty appointment at the Harvard Medical School, where he completed all of his postgraduate training, and was an associate physician at the Beth Israel Hospital, the Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.







About Day One Biopharmaceuticals







Day One Biopharmaceuticals believes when it comes to pediatric cancer, we can do better. The Company was founded to address a critical unmet need: the dire lack of therapeutic development in pediatric cancer. Inspired by “The Day One Talk” that physicians have with patients and their families about an initial cancer diagnosis and treatment plan, Day One aims to re-envision cancer drug development and redefine what’s possible for all people living with cancer—regardless of age—starting from day one.





Day One partners with leading clinical oncologists, families, and scientists to identify, acquire, and develop important targeted cancer treatments. The Company’s pipeline includes tovorafenib (OJEMDA™) and DAY301.





Day One is based in Brisbane, California. For more information, please visit



www.dayonebio.com



or find the Company on



LinkedIn



or



X



.





Day One uses its Investor Relations website (ir.dayonebio.com), its X handle (x.com/DayOneBio), and LinkedIn Home Page (linkedin.com/company/dayonebio) as a means of disseminating or providing notification of, among other things, news or announcements regarding its business or financial performance, investor events, press releases, and earnings releases, and as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to: Day One’s plans to develop and commercialize cancer therapies, expectations from current and planned clinical trials, the execution of the Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial for tovorafenib as designed, expectations with respect to the timing of Day One’s Phase 1a/b clinical trial of DAY301, any expectations about safety, efficacy, timing and ability to complete clinical trials, release data results and to obtain regulatory approvals for tovorafenib and other candidates in development, and the ability of tovorafenib to treat pLGG or related indications.





Statements including words such as “believe,” “plan,” “continue,” “expect,” “will,” “develop,” “signal,” “potential,” or “ongoing” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.





Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause Day One’s actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties in this press release and other risks set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Day One’s ability to develop, obtain and retain regulatory approval for or commercialize any product candidate, Day One’s ability to protect intellectual property, the potential impact of global business or macroeconomic conditions, including as a result of inflation, changing interest rates, cybersecurity incidents, significant political or regulatory developments or changes in trade policy, including tariffs or shifting priorities within the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, global regional conflicts and the sufficiency of Day One’s cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund its operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Day One specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





