DAY BY DAY Upgrades Mercedes-Benz Group (MBGAF)

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DAY BY DAY upgraded their outlook for Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCPK:MBGAF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.74% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mercedes-Benz Group is $72.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.97 to a high of $96.44. The average price target represents an increase of 2.74% from its latest reported closing price of $70.47 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mercedes-Benz Group is 156,743MM, an increase of 14.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 398 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercedes-Benz Group. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBGAF is 0.40%, an increase of 5.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 90,282K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,950K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,060K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBGAF by 12.83% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,814K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,806K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBGAF by 12.83% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,725K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,624K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBGAF by 8.55% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 3,502K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,038K shares , representing a decrease of 15.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBGAF by 20.44% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 2,851K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,861K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBGAF by 8.41% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.